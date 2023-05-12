Teradyne (TER) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Teradyne said on May 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 23, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 24, 2023 will receive the payment on June 16, 2023.

At the current share price of $91.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.48%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.57%, the lowest has been 0.24%, and the highest has been 1.24%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.35 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1479 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teradyne. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 2.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TER is 0.26%, an increase of 14.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.60% to 182,040K shares. The put/call ratio of TER is 1.75, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.51% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Teradyne is 112.61. The forecasts range from a low of 87.87 to a high of $142.80. The average price target represents an increase of 23.51% from its latest reported closing price of 91.18.

The projected annual revenue for Teradyne is 3,127MM, an increase of 3.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.00.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 10,352K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,515K shares, representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TER by 86.26% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,725K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,115K shares, representing an increase of 9.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TER by 546.73% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 4,956K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,336K shares, representing a decrease of 7.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TER by 63.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,734K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,671K shares, representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TER by 8.80% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,211K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,293K shares, representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TER by 7.20% over the last quarter.

Teradyne Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Teradyne brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs. In 2019, Teradyne had revenue of $2.3 billion and today employs 5,500 people worldwide.

