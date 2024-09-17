Teradyne (TER) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Teradyne (TER) standing at $129.71, reflecting a +1.35% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

Shares of the maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors have depreciated by 4.48% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Teradyne in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.78, showcasing a 2.5% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $714.07 million, up 1.47% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.02 per share and revenue of $2.78 billion, indicating changes of +3.07% and +4.03%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Teradyne should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Teradyne possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Teradyne is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 42.33. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 25.64.

Also, we should mention that TER has a PEG ratio of 2.62. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. TER's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.62 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 59, this industry ranks in the top 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

