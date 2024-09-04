Teradyne (TER) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Teradyne (TER) ending at $126.76, denoting a +1.78% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.3%.

Shares of the maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors have appreciated by 5.26% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Teradyne in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.78, down 2.5% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $714.07 million, indicating a 1.47% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.02 per share and a revenue of $2.78 billion, indicating changes of +3.07% and +4.03%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Teradyne. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.21% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Teradyne currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Teradyne is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 41.19. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.58, which means Teradyne is trading at a premium to the group.

We can additionally observe that TER currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.55. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Electronics - Testing Equipment industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.55.

The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, placing it within the top 40% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

