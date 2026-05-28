Teradyne (TER) Up 22.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Teradyne (TER). Shares have added about 22.7% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Teradyne due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Teradyne, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Teradyne Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Teradyne delivered first-quarter 2026 non-GAAP earnings of $2.56 per share, up 241.3% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.43%.



Revenue climbed 86.9% from the year-ago quarter to $1.282 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.15%.



Results were powered by AI-related demand strength across compute segments, with management estimating about 70% of quarterly revenue tied to AI. The company also set a new companywide quarterly revenue record and said all three business groups posted strong year-over-year growth.

TER Delivers Record Revenue Led by Semiconductor Test

Semiconductor Test remained the clear volume driver, notably generating $1.111 billion (86.7% of total revenues) of quarterly revenue. Robotics contributed $91 million (7.1%), while Product Test added $80 million (6.2%), underscoring that demand strength was not confined to a single end market.



The mix highlights how Teradyne’s “wafer-to-AI data center” strategy is translating into broad-based shipment momentum. In particular, the Semiconductor Test scale advantage left the company well positioned to capture elevated test intensity tied to advanced compute and memory deployments.

Teradyne Sees Sequential Margin Expansion

In the first quarter, Teradyne reported a non-GAAP gross margin of 60.9%, which expanded 40 basis points (bps) year over year.



In the reported quarter, selling and administrative expenses increased 6% year over year to $166.7 million. As a percentage of revenues, selling and marketing expenses were 13%, down 990 bps year over year.



Engineering and development expenses increased 14.7% year over year to $135.6 million. As a percentage of revenues, engineering and development expenses were 10.6%, down 670 bps year over year.



Non-GAAP operating income increased 241.2% year over year to $480.4 million. As a percentage of revenues, the operating margin rose to 37.5% in the first quarter of 2026 from 20.5% in the year-ago quarter.

TER’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of March 29, 2026, Teradyne’s cash and cash equivalents (including marketable securities) were $245.5 million, down from $321.9 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.



In the reported quarter, net cash provided by operating activities was $265 million.

TER’s 2Q26 Outlook

For the second quarter of 2026, Teradyne expects revenues in the range of $1.150-$1.250 billion. Non-GAAP earnings are projected to be in the range of $1.86-$2.15.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a upward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted 12.6% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Teradyne has a average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a D. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a score of F on the value side, putting it in the fifth quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Teradyne has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

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Teradyne, Inc. (TER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.