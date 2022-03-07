Teradyne, T-Mobile: Are 5G Stocks Worth A Look In A Bearish Market?

Our theme of select 5G Stocks – which includes U.S.-based wireless carriers, infrastructure players, semiconductor companies, and testing solutions providers that stand to benefit from the ongoing transition of the wireless industry to 5G – has declined by about 14% year-to-date, correcting roughly in line with the broader Nasdaq-100. While the performance of these stocks has been mixed, due to the broader sell-off in markets due to rising interest rates and growing geopolitical tensions, there are some positive trends that could drive the theme in 2022. So what’s the outlook like for the 5G space?

Spending on 5G-related products and services is poised to expand meaningfully, with Gartner forecasting that 5G network infrastructure-related revenues would rise by almost 22% year-over-year in 2022 to about $23 billion. Carriers in the U.S. have invested considerable sums on 5G spectrum and they will now need to double down on infrastructure to deploy the spectrum by upgrading existing cell sites and installing new ones. For instance, in January the major carriers spent about $22.5 billion on the auction of mid-band spectrum bands, taking total spending on 5G spectrum to over $100 billion in the United States – among the highest ever spends on airwaves. There’s room for growth on the handset side as well, driven by more affordable smartphones and attractive promotions by carriers. Total 5G connections were estimated to stand at just about 540 million at the end of 2021, per research firm Omdia, compared to close to 6 billion 4G LTE connections globally. It’s likely that most of these LTE connections will be eventually substituted by 5G.

Within our theme, wireless major T-Mobile stock (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been the strongest performer, rising almost 10% year-to-date, driven by its strong Q4 results and outlook for 2022. On the other side, Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER), a company that provides automatic test equipment, has been the worst performer with its stock down by about 28% year-to-date, due to a weak outlook for FY’22, amid weaker demand from the system on chip test market.

Returns Mar 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] TER Return -1% -28% 362% S&P 500 Return 2% -6% 100% Trefis MS Portfolio Return 1% -9% 257%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 3/3/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

