Teradyne Surges 88% in Three Months: Time to Buy the Stock?

Teradyne TER shares have surged 87.9% in the trailing three-month period, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 0.1% and the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products increase of 21%.



The company’s shares have also outperformed its closest peers, which include Advantest Corporation ATEYY, Cohu COHU, and KLA Corporation KLAC, all of which are expanding their footprint in the AI infrastructure space. In the trailing three-month period, Advantest, Cohu, and KLA shares have rallied 43.4%, 43.1%, and 29.1%, respectively.



The uptick can be attributed to strong AI-related demand driving significant investments in cloud AI build-out as customers accelerate production of a wide range of AI accelerators, networking, memory, and power devices. These factors have helped the company to fend off its competitors like Advantest, Cohu, and KLA.



This has also primarily boosted the Semiconductor Test business. In the fourth quarter of 2025, Semiconductor Test revenues were $883 million, accounting for approximately 81.5% of total sales. This reflects 45% year-over-year growth and a 46% sequential increase compared to the third quarter of 2025.

TER Benefits From Growing AI Infrastructure Demand

Teradyne is benefiting from the growing demand for AI infrastructure, which is driving robust growth across its semiconductor test and robotics divisions. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the company highlighted that AI-driven applications accounted for more than 60% of its revenue, up from 40% to 50% in the third quarter of 2025. This trend is expected to continue, with AI applications projected to drive up to 70% of revenues in the first quarter of 2026.



The company’s expanding portfolio has been noteworthy. In January 2026, Teradyne announced that it would form a majority-owned joint venture with MultiLane, called MultiLane Test Products, to accelerate development of high-speed test solutions for the growing AI data center market, with the deal expected to close in the first half of 2026.



Teradyne’s acquisitions have played a crucial role in its success. The integration of Quantifi Photonics into its Product Test Group has expanded its capabilities in silicon photonics device testing, aligning with the growing demand for AI data center infrastructure.



Teradyne’s memory test business has also seen significant growth due to AI demand. In 2025, the memory test market was driven by high-bandwidth memory and DRAM, which comprised nearly 90% of the memory TAM. The company expects continued growth in the memory market in 2026, with low double-digit TAM growth driven by AI compute demand.

Teradyne Drives Robotics Growth With AI

Teradyne’s Robotics Group is benefiting from AI-driven applications, particularly in e-commerce and logistics. Revenue for Robotics increased 19% quarter-over-quarter in the fourth quarter of 2025, with a significant contribution from a large e-commerce customer. More than 5% of the Robotics revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025 was attributed to a major e-commerce customer, highlighting the increasing adoption of robotics in this sector.



The company has embedded AI capabilities into its autonomous mobile robots and is ramping up deployments for a major e-commerce customer, which is expected to triple its revenue contribution in 2026.

TER’s Initiates Positive Q1 Guidance

Teradyne’s expanding portfolio and strong demand for AI-related applications are expected to drive the company’s top-line growth.



For the first quarter of 2026, Teradyne expects revenues between $1,150 million and $1,250 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $1.20 billion, suggesting a 75.28% increase year over year.



Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be between $1.89 and $2.25 per share. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.94 per share, which has increased 57.7% over the past 30 days. This indicates growth of 158.67% on a year-over-year basis.

TER Trading at a Premium

Teradyne shares are currently overvalued, as suggested by its Value Score of D.



Teradyne stock is trading at a premium with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 11.78X compared with the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry’s 8.33X.

What Should Investors Do With TER Stock?

Teradyne’s robust and diversified portfolio to meet the rising demand for AI-driven technologies is contributing to its growth prospects continuously, driving top-line growth. These factors have justified its premium valuation.



TER stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which implies that investors should start accumulating the stock right now. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

