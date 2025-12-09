Teradyne Surges 129% in Six Months: Is the Stock Worth a Buy?

Teradyne TER shares have surged 129.2% in the trailing six-month period, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rise of 26% and the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products increase of 24.1%.



TER shares have also outperformed their peers, which include Advantest Corporation ATEYY and Cohu COHU. Both Advantest and Cohu are expanding their footprints in the semiconductor test market. Advantest and Cohu shares have risen 124.6% and 31.1% in the trailing six-month period.



The uptick can be attributed to strong AI-related demand that is driving up huge investments in cloud AI build-out as customers accelerate production of a wide range of AI accelerators, networking, memory, and power devices.



This has primarily boosted the Semiconductor Test business. In the third quarter of 2025, Semiconductor Test revenues rose 7% year over year and 23% sequentially, accounting for 78.8% of sales in the reported quarter.

TER Stock Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Teradyne Benefits From Expanding Portfolio

Teradyne’s expanding portfolio has been noteworthy, particularly through its focus on AI-driven technologies and semiconductor testing solutions. In October, Teradyne launched the ETS-800 D20, a new high-performance test system that aims to meet the increasing demand for precise and scalable power-semiconductor testing.



Its dual-sector design accommodates both low-volume and high-volume production, allowing for up to eight parallel test sites. With its high channel density and wide dynamic range, along with shared instruments and software across the ETS-800 platform, it provides faster testing and improved efficiency.



This development assists customers in meeting the growing demands of electric vehicles and AI-driven data centers by ensuring the reliable and accurate performance of power devices.

Teradyne Drives Robotics Growth With AI

Teradyne’s investments in robotics have been a major growth driver. The company is focusing on expanding its large customer and OEM channels while establishing its Universal Robots (UR) cobots as the preferred platform for AI-driven work cell applications.



In the third quarter of 2025, more than 8% of robotics sales were for AI-related products, up from 6% in the second quarter of 2025, showcasing the increasing adoption of AI features in robotics.



This has helped Teradyne fend off its competitors in the robotics segment from companies like ABB ABBNY. ABB is also expanding its footprint in the robotics market. ABB shares have rallied 26.4% in the trailing six-month period.

Teradyne Advances High-speed Test With UltraPHY 224G

Teradyne’s UltraFLEXplus system, designed for high-performance processors and networking devices, has proven to be a key catalyst in meeting the demanding requirements of AI compute and networking devices. UltraFLEXplus enables customers to reduce test development times, driving up high-efficiency volume production.



Building on this momentum in September, Teradyne announced the launch of its UltraPHY 224G instrument for the UltraFLEXplus platform. This expands its high-speed PHY test capabilities beyond the UltraPHY 112G. The new solution offers bench-quality 224G performance.



It includes integrated DSO, AWG, and BERT functionality to meet the needs of next-generation data center and silicon photonics interfaces. Both UltraPHY 224G and 112G can work together in the same tester, allowing for complete coverage of current and future high-speed standards. The scalable design uses Teradyne’s IG-XL software and over 50 GHz signal delivery. This setup creates a fully integrated, production-ready test environment.

TER’s Initiates Positive Q4 Guidance

Teradyne’s expanding portfolio and strong demand for AI-related applications are expected to drive the company’s top-line growth.



For the fourth quarter of 2025, Teradyne expects revenues between $920 million and $1 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $815.84 million, suggesting an 8.36% increase year over year.



Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be between $1.20 and $1.46 per share. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.02 per share, which has increased 2.97% over the past 30 days. This indicates growth of 7.37% on a year-over-year basis.

Teradyne, Inc. Price and Consensus

Teradyne, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Teradyne, Inc. Quote

TER Trading at a Premium

Teradyne shares are currently overvalued, as suggested by its Value Score of D.



Teradyne stock is trading at a premium with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 8.64X compared with the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry’s 6.99X.

Price/Sales (F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What Should Investors Do With TER Stock?

Teradyne’s robust and diversified portfolio to meet the rising demand for AI-driven technologies is contributing to its growth prospects continuously, driving top-line growth. These factors have justified its premium valuation.



TER stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), which implies that investors should start accumulating the stock right now. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cohu, Inc. (COHU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advantest Corp. (ATEYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ABB Ltd (ABBNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.