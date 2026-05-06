Teradyne Stock Trades at a Premium: Should You Buy Now or Wait?

Teradyne TER shares are currently overvalued, as suggested by its Value Score of F. Teradyne stock is trading at a premium with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 11.76X compared with the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry’s 10.46X.

TER Valuation



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However, Teradyne shares have surged 84.5% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 10.6% and the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products increase of 28.8%.

TER shares have also outperformed their peers, which include Advantest Corporation ATEYY, ABB ABBNY, and KLA Corporation KLAC. The companies are also expanding their footprint in the AI infrastructure space. Advantest, ABB and KLA shares have gained 47.3%, 39.2%, and 42.7%, respectively, in the year-to-date period.



The outperformance can be attributed to strong AI-related demand, which is driving significant investments in cloud AI build-out as customers accelerate production of a wide range of AI accelerators, networking, memory, and power devices. These factors are helping Teradyne to fend off its competitors from companies like Advantest, ABB, and KLA.

TER Stock Performance



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TER Benefits From Robust Semiconductor Test Segment

Teradyne is benefiting from the growing demand for AI infrastructure, which is driving robust growth across its semiconductor test and robotics divisions. In the first quarter of 2026, the Semiconductor Test (SemiTest) segment alone generated $1.1 billion, breaking the $1 billion threshold for the first time and more than doubling year over year. This segment saw a 26% sequential increase and more than a 100% year-over-year increase.



Growth is largely attributed to the accelerating demand for AI and data center technologies, with AI-related demand accounting for nearly 70% of Teradyne’s revenue in the first quarter of 2026, up from about 60% in the previous quarter.



Within the Semi Test, the SoC (System on Chip) product line contributed $882 million, memory test solutions added $203 million and the IST group delivered $27 million. Compute, driven by AI, now represents roughly 75% of SoC product revenue, highlighting a strategic shift from mobile-centric to AI-dominant testing.



Acquisition has also played an important role in expanding TER's footprint in the semiconductor test market. In April 2026, Teradyne acquired TestInsight, a provider of semiconductor test development, validation, and conversion software, to strengthen its automated test equipment capabilities. The deal enhances Teradyne’s ability to support AI and data center device development by accelerating test solution creation and reducing time to market.



Teradyne aims to streamline design-to-test workflows, improve coverage and shorten debug cycles by integrating TestInsight’s tools, such as pattern conversion, validation and virtual testing, with its platforms. The acquisition also helps customers achieve earlier test readiness amid increasing chip complexity. TestInsight will continue supporting existing customers and maintaining its partner ecosystem.

Teradyne Benefits From Strong UltraFLEXplus Demand

Teradyne’s strong demand for its UltraFLEXplus test platform has been a major growth driver. The UltraFLEXplus is a flagship semiconductor test system, and its robust adoption is closely tied to several secular trends reshaping the electronics and semiconductor industries, particularly the explosive growth in AI and data center infrastructure.



Over the past nine months, Teradyne has more than doubled its UltraFLEXplus shipments, a testament to both the strength of customer demand and the company’s operational agility. This surge in shipments has been achieved while maintaining 12–16-week lead times, reflecting Teradyne’s effective multi-source manufacturing strategy.



The platform’s flexibility is shown by its role in introducing new products, like the Photon 100. In March 2026, Teradyne announced the launch of the Photon 100, an integrated opto-electric test platform built on UltraFLEXplus. This platform allows for scalable, high-throughput testing for silicon photonics and co-packaged optics manufacturing. It combines advanced optical and electrical instrumentation to simplify operations, accelerate time-to-market, and support high-volume production driven by AI and next-generation data center demands.

TER’s Initiates Positive Q2 Guidance

Teradyne’s expanding portfolio and strong demand for AI-related applications are expected to drive the company’s top-line growth.



For the second quarter of 2026, Teradyne expects revenues in the range of $1.150-$1.250 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $1.20 billion, suggesting an 84.59% increase year over year.



Non-GAAP earnings are projected to be in the range of $1.86-$2.15. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.99 per share, which increased 13% over the past 30 days. This indicates growth of 249.12% on a year-over-year basis.

Teradyne, Inc. Price and Consensus

Teradyne, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Teradyne, Inc. Quote

What Should Investors Do With TER Stock?

Teradyne’s robust, diversified portfolio, which meets the rising demand for AI-driven technologies, is consistently contributing to its growth prospects, driving top-line growth. These factors have justified its premium valuation.



TER stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which implies that investors should start accumulating the stock right now. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.