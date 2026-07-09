Teradyne Stock Rides on Strong Datacenter Growth: More Upside Ahead?

Teradyne TER is benefiting from the explosive growth in datacenter demand, particularly driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and the ongoing build-out of AI-centric infrastructure. In the first quarter of 2026, Teradyne reported revenues of approximately $1.3 billion, an 87% year-over-year increase and 18% above its previous record. This surge is directly tied to the company’s strategic focus on the ‘wafer to AI data center’ market, where AI-related demand accounted for nearly 70% of revenues, up from about 60% in the previous quarter.



The datacenter segment, especially devices that support AI workloads, has become a major source of revenue. In the auto/industrial segment, 46% of revenues came from datacenter devices in the first quarter of 2026. This marks a significant shift from past trends.



Teradyne is also seeing robust demand for memory test solutions, especially for high-bandwidth memory and DRAM, both of which are critical for AI compute applications. The company’s recent product launches, such as the Photon 100 for silicon photonics and Omnyx for server board testing, further strengthen its position in the rapidly evolving data center market. Strategic acquisitions and joint ventures, like the MultiLane Test Products partnership and the acquisition of TestInsight, further strengthen Teradyne’s capabilities in high-speed I/O and design-to-test software.



Teradyne expects continued robust demand, especially as AI data center build-outs drive increased need for compute, networking and memory test solutions. For the second quarter of 2026, Teradyne expects revenues in the range of $1.15-$1.25 billion.

Teradyne Suffers From Stiff Competition

Teradyne is facing stiff competition from companies such as Advantest Corporation ATEYY and Vertiv VRT. Both Advantest and Vertiv are also expanding their footprints in the AI and data center markets.



In June 2026, Advantest and OpenLight partnered to develop silicon photonics test solutions for high-volume manufacturing, addressing growing demand for AI and high-performance computing applications. The collaboration aims to accelerate scalable production of next-generation optical interconnects for AI data centers.



In June 2026, Vertiv announced the completion of its acquisition of ThermoKey S.p.A., a move that enhances Vertiv’s thermal management portfolio, expands its heat rejection and heat-exchange capabilities and strengthens its long-standing relationships with OEMs and system integrators serving data centers and other critical infrastructure markets worldwide.

TER’s Share Price Performance, Valuation, and Estimates

Teradyne shares have surged 81.6% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 14.7% and the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products increase of 53.3%.

TER Stock Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TER stock is trading at a premium with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 11.01X compared with the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry’s 8.31X. TER has a Value Score of D.

TER Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $7.20 per share, which has increased 1.55% over the past 30 days. This suggests 81.82% year-over-year growth.

Teradyne, Inc. Price and Consensus

Teradyne, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Teradyne, Inc. Quote

Teradyne currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.