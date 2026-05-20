Teradyne Rides on Strong UltraFLEXplus Demand: More Upside Ahead?

Teradyne TER is benefiting from the growing demand for its UltraFLEXplus system, which has been specifically designed to address the complex testing requirements of high-performance processors and networking devices. UltraFLEXplus enables customers to reduce test development times, driving up high-efficiency volume production.



Over the past nine months, Teradyne has more than doubled its UltraFLEXplus shipments, a testament to both the strength of customer demand and the company’s operational agility. This surge in shipments has been achieved while maintaining 12–16-week lead times, reflecting Teradyne’s effective multi-source manufacturing strategy.



The platform’s flexibility is shown by its role in introducing new products, like the Photon 100. In March 2026, Teradyne announced the launch of the Photon 100, an integrated opto-electric test platform built on UltraFLEXplus. This platform allows for scalable, high-throughput testing for silicon photonics and co-packaged optics manufacturing. It combines advanced optical and electrical instrumentation to simplify operations, accelerate time-to-market, and support high-volume production, driven by AI and next-generation data center demands. The company expects the silicon photonics and co-packaged optics test equipment market to expand significantly, potentially reaching $300 million to $700 million annually over the midterm.



Teradyne’s expanding portfolio and strong demand for AI-related applications are expected to drive the company’s top-line growth. For the second quarter of 2026, Teradyne expects revenues in the range of $1.150-$1.250 billion.

Teradyne Suffers From Stiff Competition

Teradyne is facing stiff competition from companies such as Advantest Corporation ATEYY and Cohu COHU. Both Advantest and Cohu are expanding their footprint in the semiconductor test market.



In April 2026, Advantest launched Pin Scale 5000B for its V93000 EXA Scale Platform, boosting vector memory and high-bandwidth testing up to 5 Gbps for advanced AI and HPC chips. The solution improves chiplet testing, structural coverage, core-level visibility and test efficiency while remaining compatible with Pin Scale 5000.



In May 2026, Cohu announced approximately $5 million in orders from a leading semiconductor manufacturer for its DiamondX platform to support development and production testing of next-generation GaN power devices used in AI data center power architectures.

TER’s Share Price Performance, Valuation, and Estimates

Teradyne shares have surged 66.2% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 16% and the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products increase of 34%.

TER Stock's Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TER stock is trading at a premium with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 10.32X compared with the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry’s 9.63. TER has a Value Score of F.

TER's Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $7.09 per share, which has increased 16.8% over the past 30 days. This suggests 79.04% year-over-year growth.

Teradyne, Inc. Price and Consensus

Teradyne, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Teradyne, Inc. Quote

Teradyne currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.