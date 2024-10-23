News & Insights

Teradyne reports Q3 EPS 90c, consensus 78c

October 23, 2024 — 05:15 pm EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $737M, consensus $716.4M. “Semiconductor Test continues to perform better than planned on record Memory revenue driven by High Bandwidth Memory and compute demand for AI applications,” said Teradyne (TER) CEO, Greg Smith. “Robotics continues to execute to its longer-term growth strategy with improving traction in recurring software and services revenue and progress in the UR OEM channel. As we finish 2024 and look forward to 2025, we are excited about building on this progress.”

