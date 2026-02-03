Teradyne Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y, Shares Up

Teradyne TER reported fourth-quarter 2025 non-GAAP earnings of $1.8 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 32.22% and surged 89.5% year over year.



Revenues of $1.08 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.82% and increased 43.7% year over year.



Teradyne stock rallied 20.7% in pre-market trading.

TER’s Q4 Top-line Details

Revenues from Semiconductor Test platforms, Robotics, and Product Test were $883 million (81.6% of total revenues), $89 million (8.2%), and $110 million (10.2%), respectively.



In the fourth quarter, Teradyne reported a non-GAAP gross margin of 57.3%, which contracted 210 basis points (bps) year over year.

Teradyne, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Teradyne, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Teradyne, Inc. Quote

In the reported quarter, selling and administrative expenses increased 5.7% year over year to $164.7 million. As a percentage of revenues, selling and marketing expenses were 15.2%, down 550 bps year over year.



Engineering and development expenses increased 11.6% year over year to $143.3 million. As a percentage of revenues, engineering and development expenses were 13.2%, down 380 bps year over year.



Non-GAAP Operating income increased 92.4% year over year to $314 million. As a percentage of revenues, the operating margin contracted 730 bps on a year-over-year basis to 29%.

TER’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Teradyne’s cash and cash equivalents (including marketable securities) were $321.9 million, lower than $297.7 million as of Sept. 28, 2025.



In the reported quarter, net cash provided by operating activities was $281 million.

TER’s Q1 Guidance

For the first quarter of 2026, Teradyne expects revenues between $1,150 million and $1,250 million.



Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be between $1.89 and $2.25 per share.

TER’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Teradyne currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector include Arista Networks ANET, Advanced Energy AEIS, and Amkor Technology AMKR. While Amkor Technology sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Arista Networks and Advanced Energy carry a Zacks Rank 2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Arista Networks have gained 15% in the trailing six-month period. Arista Networks is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 12



Shares of Advanced Energy have gained 86.3% in the trailing six-month period. Advanced Energy is slated to report third-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 10.



Amkor Technology shares have surged 115.7% in the trailing six-month period. Amkor Technology is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 9.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.