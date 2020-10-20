Teradyne Q3 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Teradyne Inc. (TER) reported third-quarter net income of $222.7 million or $1.21 per share, up from $135.9 million or $0.75 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the third quarter increased to $1.18 per share from $0.77 per share last year. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third-quarter revenues were $819.48 million, up from $582.04 million. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $770.29 million.

Looking forward to the fourth quarter, the company expects revenues of $680 million to $740 million and adjusted earnings of $0.90 to $1.06 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.50 per share on revenues of $543.07 million.

