Teradyne Q2 Profit Tops Estimates; Revenue Up 49% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Teradyne, Inc. (TER) reported second quarter non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.33 compared to $0.66, prior year. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.03, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter revenue was $839 million, up 49% from last year. Analysts expected revenue of $754.84 million for the quarter. Test revenue grew 59% year-on-year on Semiconductor Test strength.

For third quarter, the company projects: non-GAAP net income of $1.01 to $1.17 per share; and revenue of $745 million to $805 million. Shares of Teradyne were up nearly 5% after hours.

