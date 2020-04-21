Markets
Teradyne Q1 Profit Tops Estimates; Revenue Up 43% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Teradyne, Inc. (TER) reported first-quarter non-GAAP net income per share of $1.00 compared to $0.54, a year ago. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.88, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First-quarter revenue was $704 million compared to $494 million, last year. Analysts expected revenue of $678.81 million, for the quarter.

For the second quarter, the company projects: non-GAAP net income of $0.86 to $1.16 per share; and revenue of $690 million to $800 million.

Shares of Teradyne were up 10% after hours.

