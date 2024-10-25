Teradyne price target lowered to $111 from $124 at Craig-Hallum

Craig-Hallum analyst Christian Schwab lowered the firm’s price target on Teradyne (TER) to $111 from $124 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares following the Q3 results. Trends across the company’s business are persisting with AI-driven semi-test continuing to outperform while the remaining mobile, auto, and industrial markets remain soft, the analyst tells investors in a research note. With 2025 appearing to be a transition year as the company looks for its broader test markets to recover, Craig-Hallum remains on the sidelines.
