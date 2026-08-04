Teradyne Is Overvalued at 10.36X PS: Should You Still Buy the Stock?

Teradyne TER shares are currently overvalued, as suggested by its Value Score of F. Teradyne stock is trading at a premium with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 10.36X compared with the Computer & Technology sector’s 6.28X.

TER Valuation



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However, Teradyne shares have surged 89% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s 11.7% decline and the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products sector's 41.1% increase.

TER shares have also outperformed their peers, which include Advantest Corporation ATEYY, ABB ABBNY and KLA Corporation KLAC. The companies are also expanding their footprint in the AI infrastructure space. Advantest, ABB and KLA shares have gained 59.1%, 34% and 50.4%, respectively, in the year-to-date period.



The outperformance can be attributed to strong AI-related demand, which is driving significant investments in cloud AI build-out as customers accelerate production of a wide range of AI accelerators, networking, memory and power devices. These factors are helping Teradyne fend off competitors such as Advantest, ABB and KLA.

TER Stock Performance



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Teradyne Rides on Strong Semiconductor Test Segment

Teradyne is benefiting from a powerful surge in its semiconductor test segment, fueled by the global build-out of AI data centers and the resulting demand for advanced compute and memory technologies. In the second quarter of 2026, Teradyne delivered a remarkable 128% year-over-year growth in its Semiconductor Test business, contributing $1.12 billion out of the company’s total $1.3 billion in sales. This segment alone accounted for 84% of total sales.



The Semi Test group, which includes System-on-Chip (SOC), memory and storage test, was a standout performer, clearing the $1 billion mark for the second consecutive quarter. SOC revenues alone reached $843 million, with compute products heavily tied to AI making up 70% of that and growing nearly 600% year over year. This growth is directly linked to the proliferation of AI applications, which are driving increased investment in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging technologies.



Teradyne’s leadership in both SOC and memory test solutions positions it to capture a significant share of this expanding market. The company’s Magnum testers are well-suited for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and DRAM, which are seeing robust demand due to AI and data center expansion.



In the second quarter of 2026, compute revenues within SOC grew nearly 600% year over year, and memory test revenues hit a record $212 million, driven by HBM, DRAM, and renewed demand for NAND. The company is also making strategic moves in networking and optical test, acquiring Quantifi Photonics and developing new solutions for emerging technologies like co-packaged optics, which is expected to be a $300-$700 million market by 2028.

Teradyne Benefits From Strong Robotics Demand

Teradyne is benefiting from a robust performance in its Robotics segment, which has become an increasingly important driver of growth for the company. In the second quarter of 2026, Robotics revenues reached $100 million, marking a 33% year-over-year increase and a 9% rise sequentially.



Electronics manufacturing and semiconductor revenues within Robotics surged 50% from the first quarter, making it the largest end market segment in this group. This growth is closely tied to the ongoing build-out of AI data centers and the broader trend toward automation in manufacturing and assembly processes. U.S. sales rose to 32% of Robotics revenues and a U.S. manufacturing center remains on schedule to open later in 2026.



Management expects Robotics to grow in the second half as data center construction drives more rack shipments and automation demand at contract manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Over time, robot-assisted test, assembly and data center operations can widen the addressable market beyond traditional factory automation.

TER Initiates Positive Q3 Guidance

Teradyne’s expanding portfolio and strong demand for AI-related applications are expected to drive the company’s top-line growth.



For the third quarter of 2026, Teradyne expects revenues in the range of $1.20-$1.30 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $1.27 billion, suggesting a 64.67% year-over-year increase.



For the third quarter, the company’s non-GAAP earnings are expected to be between $1.85 and $2.15 per share. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.91 per share, which has increased 36.42% over the past 30 days. This indicates growth of 124.71% on a year-over-year basis.

Teradyne, Inc. Price and Consensus

Teradyne, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Teradyne, Inc. Quote

What Should Investors Do With TER Stock?

Teradyne’s robust, diversified portfolio, which meets the rising demand for AI-driven technologies, is consistently contributing to its growth prospects. These factors have justified its premium valuation.



TER stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which implies that investors should start accumulating the stock right now. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.