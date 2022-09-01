Teradyne, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TER) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 23% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Teradyne's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Teradyne is:

37% = US$840m ÷ US$2.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.37.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Teradyne's Earnings Growth And 37% ROE

To begin with, Teradyne has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 19% the company's ROE is quite impressive. So, the substantial 27% net income growth seen by Teradyne over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

As a next step, we compared Teradyne's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 26% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:TER Past Earnings Growth September 1st 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Teradyne is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Teradyne Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Teradyne has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 8.3%, meaning that it has the remaining 92% left over to reinvest into its business. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

Moreover, Teradyne is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of nine years of paying a dividend. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 7.1%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 38%.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Teradyne's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

