Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 02, 2020

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TER prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that TER has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $84.97, the dividend yield is .47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TER was $84.97, representing a -9.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $93.44 and a 98.2% increase over the 52 week low of $42.87.

TER is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd (ABB) and Amphenol Corporation (APH). TER's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.52. Zacks Investment Research reports TER's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 35.36%, compared to an industry average of -18.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TER Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TER through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TER as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ)

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ)

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO)

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ARKQ with an increase of 76.72% over the last 100 days. FTXL has the highest percent weighting of TER at 4.52%.

