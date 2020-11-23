Dividends
Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 24, 2020

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TER prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that TER has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $106.33, the dividend yield is .38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TER was $106.33, representing a -0.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $107.24 and a 148.03% increase over the 52 week low of $42.87.

TER is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd (ABB) and Amphenol Corporation (APH). TER's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.98. Zacks Investment Research reports TER's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 57.12%, compared to an industry average of -10.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TER Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TER through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have TER as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)
  • ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ)
  • Innovator Loup Frontier Tech E (LOUP)
  • iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF (MIDF)
  • Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is LOUP with an increase of 43.43% over the last 100 days. FTXL has the highest percent weighting of TER at 4.61%.

