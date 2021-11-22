Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 23, 2021

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TER prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that TER has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $151.27, the dividend yield is .26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TER was $151.27, representing a -1.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $153.73 and a 45.38% increase over the 52 week low of $104.05.

TER is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd (ABB) and Amphenol Corporation (APH). TER's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.31. Zacks Investment Research reports TER's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 27.46%, compared to an industry average of 22.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ter Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TER through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TER as a top-10 holding:

Innovator Loup Frontier Tech E (LOUP)

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP)

Exchange Traded Concepts Trust ROBO Global Robotics and Automa (ROBO)

iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF (MIDF)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RYT with an increase of 10.12% over the last 100 days. LOUP has the highest percent weighting of TER at 3.54%.

