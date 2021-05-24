Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 25, 2021

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TER prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that TER has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $124.88, the dividend yield is .32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TER was $124.88, representing a -15.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $147.90 and a 104.39% increase over the 52 week low of $61.10.

TER is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd (ABB) and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A). TER's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.4. Zacks Investment Research reports TER's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 14.53%, compared to an industry average of 22.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TER Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TER through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TER as a top-10 holding:

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ)

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG)

Exchange Traded Concepts Trust ROBO Global Robotics and Automa (ROBO)

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC)

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHMM with an increase of 13.96% over the last 100 days. ARKQ has the highest percent weighting of TER at 4.25%.

