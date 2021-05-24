Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 25, 2021

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TER prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that TER has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $124.88, the dividend yield is .32%.
The previous trading day's last sale of TER was $124.88, representing a -15.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $147.90 and a 104.39% increase over the 52 week low of $61.10.
TER is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd (ABB) and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A). TER's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.4. Zacks Investment Research reports TER's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 14.53%, compared to an industry average of 22.6%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TER Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to TER through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have TER as a top-10 holding:
- ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ)
- Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG)
- Exchange Traded Concepts Trust ROBO Global Robotics and Automa (ROBO)
- JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC)
- John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM).
The top-performing ETF of this group is JHMM with an increase of 13.96% over the last 100 days. ARKQ has the highest percent weighting of TER at 4.25%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.