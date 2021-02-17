Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TER prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that TER has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of TER was $143.64, representing a -2.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $147.90 and a 235.06% increase over the 52 week low of $42.87.

TER is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Amphenol Corporation (APH) and ABB Ltd (ABB). TER's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.28. Zacks Investment Research reports TER's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.32%, compared to an industry average of 7.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TER Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TER through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TER as a top-10 holding:

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust (IQM)

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (CFA)

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX (FXL)

Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNLC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXL with an increase of 51.09% over the last 100 days. IQM has the highest percent weighting of TER at 1933%.

