Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TER prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that TER has paid the same dividend.
The previous trading day's last sale of TER was $143.64, representing a -2.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $147.90 and a 235.06% increase over the 52 week low of $42.87.
TER is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Amphenol Corporation (APH) and ABB Ltd (ABB). TER's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.28. Zacks Investment Research reports TER's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.32%, compared to an industry average of 7.1%.
Interested in gaining exposure to TER through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have TER as a top-10 holding:
- Franklin Templeton ETF Trust (IQM)
- VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (CFA)
- First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)
- First Trust Technology AlphaDEX (FXL)
- Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNLC).
The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXL with an increase of 51.09% over the last 100 days. IQM has the highest percent weighting of TER at 1933%.
