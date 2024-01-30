Teradyne Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Teradyne Inc. (TER) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $117.1 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $172.3 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Teradyne Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.79 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.7% to $670.6 million from $703.7 million last year.

Teradyne Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $117.1 Mln. vs. $172.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.72 vs. $1.04 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.71 -Revenue (Q4): $670.6 Mln vs. $703.7 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.22 to $0.38 Next quarter revenue guidance: $540-$590 mln

