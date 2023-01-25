Teradyne Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Teradyne Inc. (TER) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $172.30 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $224.04 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Teradyne Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $150.8 million or $0.92 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.3% to $732 million from $885 million last year.

Teradyne Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $172.30 Mln. vs. $224.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.04 vs. $1.26 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.75 -Revenue (Q4): $732 Mln vs. $885 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $550 - $630 Mln Next quarter revenue guidance: $0.28 - $0.52

