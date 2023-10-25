Teradyne Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Teradyne Inc. (TER) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $128.1 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $183.5 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Teradyne Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.80 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.9% to $703.7 million from $827.0 million last year.

Teradyne Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $128.1 Mln. vs. $183.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.78 vs. $1.10 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.73 -Revenue (Q3): $703.7 Mln vs. $827.0 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.61 to $0.81 Full year revenue guidance: $640 to $700 mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.