Teradyne Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Teradyne Inc. (TER) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $183.49 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $256.72 million, or $1.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Teradyne Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $189.2 million or $1.15 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.0% to $827.07 million from $950.50 million last year.

Teradyne Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $183.49 Mln. vs. $256.72 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.10 vs. $1.41 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.04 -Revenue (Q3): $827.07 Mln vs. $950.50 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.62 - $0.86 Next quarter revenue guidance: $670 - $750 Mln

