Teradyne Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Teradyne Inc. (TER) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $256.7 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $222.7 million, or $1.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Teradyne Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $278.6 million or $1.59 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.1% to $951 million from $819 million last year.

Teradyne Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $278.6 Mln. vs. $205.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.59 vs. $1.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.43 -Revenue (Q3): $951 Mln vs. $819 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.14 - $1.40

