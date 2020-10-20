Teradyne Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Teradyne Inc. (TER) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $222.72 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $135.86 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Teradyne Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $205.4 million or $1.18 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 40.8% to $819.48 million from $582.04 million last year.

Teradyne Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $205.4 Mln. vs. $133.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.18 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.12 -Revenue (Q3): $819.48 Mln vs. $582.04 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.90 - $1.06 Next quarter revenue guidance: $680 - $740 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.