Teradyne Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Teradyne Inc. (TER) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $197.79 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $328.32 million, or $1.76 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Teradyne Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $204.0 million or $1.21 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 22.2% to $0.84 billion from $1.08 billion last year.

Teradyne Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $197.79 Mln. vs. $328.32 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.16 vs. $1.76 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.14 -Revenue (Q2): $0.84 Bln vs. $1.08 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.90 - $1.16 Next quarter revenue guidance: $760 - $840 Mln

