Teradyne Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Teradyne Inc. (TER) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $161.93 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $205.51 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Teradyne Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $169.0 million or $0.98 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.4% to $755.37 million from $781.61 million last year.

Teradyne Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $161.93 Mln. vs. $205.51 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.92 vs. $1.09 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.88 -Revenue (Q1): $755.37 Mln vs. $781.61 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.00 - $1.29 Next quarter revenue guidance: $780 - $870 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.