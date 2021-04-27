Teradyne Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Teradyne Inc. (TER) reported earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $205.51 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $176.19 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Teradyne Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $196.2 million or $1.11 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to $781.61 million from $704.36 million last year.

Teradyne Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $196.2 Mln. vs. $172.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.11 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.05 -Revenue (Q1): $781.61 Mln vs. $704.36 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.62 - $1.83 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,010 - $1,090 Mln

