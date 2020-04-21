Markets
Teradyne Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Teradyne Inc. (TER) released a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $176.19 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $109.14 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Teradyne Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $172.5 million or $1.00 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 42.6% to $704.36 million from $494.10 million last year.

Teradyne Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $172.5 Mln. vs. $94.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.00 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.88 -Revenue (Q1): $704.36 Mln vs. $494.10 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.86 - $1.16 Next quarter revenue guidance: $690 - $800 Mln

