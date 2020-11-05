Teradyne, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 4.1% to hit US$819m. Teradyne reported statutory earnings per share (EPS) US$1.21, which was a notable 19% above what the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:TER Earnings and Revenue Growth November 5th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Teradyne's 14 analysts is for revenues of US$3.22b in 2021, which would reflect a modest 6.7% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to accumulate 4.3% to US$4.47. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$3.17b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.68 in 2021. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the considerable lift to earnings per share expectations following these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$103, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Teradyne at US$120 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$80.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Teradyne shareholders.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Teradyne's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 6.7%, compared to a historical growth rate of 10% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 9.7% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Teradyne is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Teradyne following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Teradyne going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Teradyne that you should be aware of.

