Teradyne Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Teradyne Inc. (TER) announced earnings for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $78.37 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $186.27 million, or $1.14 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Teradyne Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $91.6 million or $0.57 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 10.7% to $651.80 million from $729.88 million last year.

Teradyne Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $78.37 Mln. vs. $186.27 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.49 vs. $1.14 last year. -Revenue: $651.80 Mln vs. $729.88 Mln last year.

