TERADYNE Earnings Results: $TER Reports Quarterly Earnings

TERADYNE ($TER) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported earnings of $0.75 per share, beating estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $685,680,000, missing estimates of $687,316,655 by $-1,636,655.

TERADYNE Insider Trading Activity

TERADYNE insiders have traded $TER stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SANJAY MEHTA (VP and Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,125 shares for an estimated $1,088,562 .

. GREGORY STEPHEN SMITH (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,160 shares for an estimated $800,800 .

. MERCEDES JOHNSON has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,125 shares for an estimated $357,350 .

. RICHARD JOHN BURNS (President, Semiconductor Test) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,329 shares for an estimated $280,183 .

. RYAN DRISCOLL (VP, General Counsel, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 836 shares for an estimated $90,890.

TERADYNE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 363 institutional investors add shares of TERADYNE stock to their portfolio, and 368 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TERADYNE Government Contracts

We have seen $29,741,402 of award payments to $TER over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

TERADYNE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TER stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TER stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/03.

TERADYNE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TER in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/12/2025

Vertical Research issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/22/2025

TERADYNE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TER recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $TER in the last 6 months, with a median target of $130.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $81.0 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a target price of $130.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Brian Chin from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $110.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 An analyst from Vertical Research set a target price of $135.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a target price of $165.0 on 01/22/2025

