Teradyne Drives Robotics With AI: Is the Growth Thesis Strengthening?

Teradyne TER is benefiting from the growing integration of AI into robotics, which is driving incremental growth in its Robotics division. The company’s focus on physical AI and advanced robotics has positioned it as a key player in the rapidly expanding robotics market.



Teradyne reported three consecutive quarters of growth in its Robotics segment. Revenues for Robotics increased 19% quarter over quarter in the fourth quarter of 2025, with a significant contribution from a large e-commerce customer. More than 5% of Robotics revenues in the fourth quarter of 2025 was attributable to a major e-commerce customer, underscoring the growing adoption of robotics in this sector.



TER’s focus on physical AI applications, expanding its serviceable addressable market, reducing implementation complexity and addressing persistent labor shortages are expected to further support the growth of the Robotics segment.



The company’s focus on physical AI applications is proving to be a game-changer. The company is embedding AI capabilities into its autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) to enable these machines to perform complex tasks across diverse industries, including e-commerce, logistics, semiconductor manufacturing, and electronics. This is expected to triple its revenue contribution in 2026.



Teradyne’s expanding portfolio and strong demand for AI-driven robotics solutions are expected to drive the company’s top-line growth. For the first quarter of 2026, Teradyne expects revenues between $1,150 million and $1,250 million.

Teradyne Suffers From Stiff Competition

Teradyne is facing stiff competition from the likes of KLA KLAC and COHU COHU. Both KLA and COHU are expanding their footprint in the AI space.



KLA is benefiting from the growing demand for AI space through its leadership in process control and its ability to address growth markets in wafer fab equipment, including high-bandwidth memory and advanced packaging.



Cohu’s expanding portfolio has been noteworthy. In March 2026, Cohu announced a multi-unit Eclipse platform order from a leading U.S. semiconductor manufacturer, strengthening its position in AI datacenter testing solutions amid rising demand for high-performance, thermally advanced processor validation.

TER’s Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Teradyne shares have surged 128.7% in the trailing six-month period, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 2.9% and the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry’s appreciation of 16.2%.

TER Stock Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TER stock is trading at a premium with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 11.15X compared with the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry’s 9.94X. TER has a Value Score of F.

TER Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $5.91 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. This suggests 49.24% year-over-year growth.

Teradyne, Inc. Price and Consensus

Teradyne, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Teradyne, Inc. Quote

Teradyne currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

KLA Corporation (KLAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cohu, Inc. (COHU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.