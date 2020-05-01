Teradyne Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TER

In trading on Friday, shares of Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.77, changing hands as low as $57.95 per share. Teradyne, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 6.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TER shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TER's low point in its 52 week range is $40.92 per share, with $81.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.01.

