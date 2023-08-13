Teradyne (BER:TEY) Price Target Increased by 8.31% to 112.36

The average one-year price target for Teradyne (BER:TEY) has been revised to 112.36 / share. This is an increase of 8.31% from the prior estimate of 103.73 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 79.89 to a high of 147.97 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.76% from the latest reported closing price of 97.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1505 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teradyne. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 1.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEY is 0.26%, an increase of 0.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.42% to 181,551K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,912K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,425K shares, representing a decrease of 31.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEY by 29.90% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,333K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,725K shares, representing a decrease of 6.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEY by 79.54% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 4,837K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,956K shares, representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEY by 4.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,828K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,734K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEY by 15.89% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,325K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,284K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEY by 30.83% over the last quarter.

