Teradyne (BER:TEY) Price Target Increased by 5.28% to 120.50

The average one-year price target for Teradyne (BER:TEY) has been revised to 120.50 / share. This is an increase of 5.28% from the prior estimate of 114.45 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 99.77 to a high of 155.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.83% from the latest reported closing price of 92.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1474 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teradyne. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEY is 0.26%, a decrease of 2.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.38% to 182,518K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,912K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,425K shares, representing a decrease of 31.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEY by 458.28% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 5,723K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,333K shares, representing a decrease of 10.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEY by 385.00% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 4,837K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,956K shares, representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEY by 155.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,817K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,828K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEY by 4.67% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,325K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,284K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEY by 0.47% over the last quarter.

