Teradata's Chief Revenue Officer Sold Over 17,000 Shares. What Does That Mean for Investors?

Key Points

CRO Richard Petley sold 17,227 shares for a transaction value of approximately ~$603,000 on June 1, 2026.

All shares were sold directly; no derivative or option activity was reported.

This sale follows a prior disposition in May, with trade sizes reflecting a shrinking direct holdings base rather than a voluntary slowdown in sale cadence.

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Richard J. Petley, Chief Revenue Officer of Teradata (NYSE:TDC), reported the sale of 17,227 shares of common stock in open-market transactions on June 1, 2026, as disclosed in an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 17,227 Transaction value ~$603,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 188,571 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$6.95 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($35.00); post-transaction value based on June 1, 2026 market close ($36.83).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Petley's recent trading activity?

Since May of this year, Petley has executed two open-market sales totaling 51,544 shares, with the current transaction reflecting a decrease in trade size that is consistent with the reduction in his available share inventory.

Since May of this year, Petley has executed two open-market sales totaling 51,544 shares, with the current transaction reflecting a decrease in trade size that is consistent with the reduction in his available share inventory. What proportion of Petley's direct holdings was affected by this transaction?

The sale accounted for 8.4% of his direct ownership, moving his direct holdings from 205,798 shares to 188,571 shares.

The sale accounted for 8.4% of his direct ownership, moving his direct holdings from 205,798 shares to 188,571 shares. Were any indirect holdings or derivative securities involved?

The transaction exclusively involved direct ownership; no indirect entities or derivative securities, such as options, were part of the reported sale.

The transaction exclusively involved direct ownership; no indirect entities or derivative securities, such as options, were part of the reported sale. What are the implications for Petley's ongoing ownership and selling capacity?

Following this sale, Petley retains a direct stake valued at approximately ~$6.95 million as of June 1, 2026, with remaining capacity for future transactions now limited by a lower share count.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-06-01) $36.83 Revenue (TTM) $1.69 billion Net income (TTM) $421.00 million 1-year price change 52.01%

* 1-year performance calculated using June 1st, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Teradata Vantage is the core product, providing a multi-cloud data analytics platform; services include consulting, support, and maintenance.

The company generates revenue through software subscriptions, cloud-based analytics solutions, and professional services aimed at enterprise clients.

Primary customers include organizations in financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and transportation sectors globally.

Teradata operates at scale as a leading provider of enterprise analytics platforms, serving a diverse global client base. The company's strategy centers on enabling organizations to manage and analyze complex data across multi-cloud environments, supporting digital transformation and ecosystem simplification.

With a focus on mission-critical analytics and robust consulting services, Teradata maintains a competitive edge in the evolving data infrastructure market.

What this transaction means for investors

The June 1 sale of Teradata stock by Chief Revenue Officer Richard Petley came at a time when shares experienced a rising price in 2026. The stock reached a 52-week high of $41.78 in February, and was still well above the low of $19.83 when Petley executed his sale.

That said, his transaction is not necessarily a cause for investor concern, given its non-discretionary nature. The disposition was implemented as part of a prearranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, adopted in December of 2025. Such plans are often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of trading based on insider information.

Moreover, Petley retained over 188,000 shares post-transaction, indicating his equity stake remains robust. Holding on to the stock looks like a good strategy given Teradata’s business is performing well.

The rise of artificial intelligence created increased demand for the company’s data capabilities. This contributed to first-quarter sales of $444 million, up 6% from the previous year’s $418 million. Moreover, its recurring revenue of $400 million represented a 12% year-over-year increase, and bodes well for Teradata’s ability to maintain sales.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Teradata. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.