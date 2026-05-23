Teradata's Chief Product Officer Sold 15,000 Shares. What Does That Mean for Investors?

Key Points

Chief Product Officer Sumeet Arora sold 15,000 shares on May 19, 2026, generating a transaction value of ~$495,000 at around $33 per share.

This disposition represented 5.64% of pre-transaction holdings, reducing direct shares to 250,772.

All shares sold and withheld were from direct ownership; no indirect holdings or derivative exercises were involved.

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On May 19, 2026, Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) Chief Product Officer Sumeet Arora reported the sale of 15,000 shares in an open-market transaction, valued at approximately $495,000 according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 15,000 Shares withheld (direct) 35,680 Transaction value ~$495,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 250,772 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$8.22 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($33.00); post-transaction value based on May 18, 2026 market close ($32.77).

Key questions

How does this transaction affect Sumeet Arora’s direct ownership stake in Teradata Corporation?

Following the sale, Arora’s direct holdings decreased to 250,772 shares, with post-transaction holdings valued at approximately $8.22 million as of May 18, 2026.

Following the sale, Arora’s direct holdings decreased to 250,772 shares, with post-transaction holdings valued at approximately $8.22 million as of May 18, 2026. Were any shares disposed through indirect entities or derivative instruments?

All shares sold and withheld in this transaction were from direct ownership; there were no indirect holdings or derivative security exercises involved according to the filing.

All shares sold and withheld in this transaction were from direct ownership; there were no indirect holdings or derivative security exercises involved according to the filing. What was the rationale behind the share sale and withholding activity?

The sale was executed under a pre-established Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, and another 35,680 shares were withheld to cover tax obligations upon vesting of restricted share units, indicating routine administrative and liquidity actions.

The sale was executed under a pre-established Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, and another 35,680 shares were withheld to cover tax obligations upon vesting of restricted share units, indicating routine administrative and liquidity actions. How does this activity fit within recent trading patterns and available capacity?

Although this is the largest reported open-market sale by Arora during the structured period, the overall reduction in holdings is explained by the remaining available share capacity, and the transaction aligns with routine portfolio management rather than a change in disposition cadence.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.69 billion Net income (TTM) $421.00 million Employees 5,700 1-year price change 50.18%

* 1-year performance calculated as of May 19, 2026.

Company snapshot

Teradata offers Teradata Vantage, a multi-cloud data analytics platform, along with consulting, support, and maintenance services.

It generates revenue primarily through software subscriptions, cloud-based analytics solutions, and professional services for enterprise clients.

The company serves large organizations across sectors such as financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and transportation.

Teradata Corporation is a leading provider of enterprise analytics platforms, enabling organizations to integrate and analyze large data sets across multi-cloud environments. The company leverages its expertise in data management and analytics to help clients unlock value from complex data ecosystems.

With a global client base and a focus on cloud migration, Teradata maintains a competitive edge by delivering scalable, high-performance solutions tailored to enterprise needs.

What this transaction means for investors

The May 19 sale of 15,000 shares by Teradata Chief Product Officer Sumeet Arora is not a cause for investor concern. The transaction was implemented as part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, adopted in December of 2025. Such plans are often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of trading based on insider information.

Arora also disposed of an additional 35,680 shares to cover tax obligations related to the vesting of restricted stock units. After these transactions, he still retained a hefty equity stake of over 250,000 shares, indicating he is not in a rush to dispose of his holdings.

Teradata has been on a roll. The company’s analytics platform got a boost from the arrival of artificial intelligence, creating increased demand that led to first quarter revenue of $444 million, up 6% from the prior year’s $418 million.

The company has also strengthened its financial health. Its product’s Q1 gross margin ticked up to 70% from 69% in 2025. It exited Q1 with $816 million in cash against total debt of $449 million on its balance sheet. No wonder shares have risen over 50% in the past year.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Teradata. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.