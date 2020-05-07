Markets
TDC

Teradata Withdraws FY20 Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Teradata Corp. (TDC) on Thursday withdrew its financial outlook for the full year 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. Shares of the company tanked nearly 10% in extended trading session.

The company said it is withdrawing its guidance for the full-year 2020, due to the evolving nature and uncertain impact of COVID-19 on Teradata's operating and financial results.

Previously, Teradata had expected adjusted earnings of $1.18 to $1.22 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $1.16 per share.

For the second quarter, Teradata expects recurring revenue $348 million to $352 million and adjusted loss of $0.19 to $0.22 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.23 per share and revenues of $452.65 million.

The company reported first-quarter profit of $168 million or $1.51 per share, compared to a loss of $10 million or $0.09 per share last year.

On an adjusted basis, Teradata's earnings were $30 million or $0.27 per share for the period.

Revenues for the quarter dropped to $434 million from $468 million last year.

Analysts expected earnings of $0.23 per share and revenues of $452.65 million.

TDC closed Thursday's trading at $23.70, up $0.76 or 3.31%, on the NYSE. The stock, however, slipped $2.23 or 9.41% in the after-hours trade.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TDC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular