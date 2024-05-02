News & Insights

Teradata To Support AWS Customers With Cloud Modernization

May 02, 2024 — 10:09 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Software company Teradata Corp. (TDC), Thursday announced an expansion of strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services or AWS to support customers with cloud migration, data analytic ecosystems' modernization, and maximum usage of artificial intelligence.

Under the agreement, Teradata VantageCloud and Teradata AI Unlimited will be available in AWS Marketplace, which would accelerate the use of generative AI, strengthen product and engineering collaboration, and help in delivering meaningful business outcomes.

Michael Hutchinson, Chief Customer Officer at Teradata said, "This deepened collaboration with AWS supports our customers as they embark on their AI and cloud modernization journeys, providing a tightly integrated, streamlined experience for customers using VantageCloud on AWS."

Currently, Teradata's stock is trading at $37.43, up 0.19 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

