Teradata (TDC) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Teradata TDC is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 13.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $422.75 million, indicating a fall of 11% from the year-ago quarter’s reported value.



For the fourth quarter, Teradata expects non-GAAP earnings in the band of 28-32 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 31 cents per share, indicating a 45.6% fall from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Teradata’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while matching the same once, the average being 25.57%.

Teradata Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Teradata Corporation price-eps-surprise | Teradata Corporation Quote

Key Factors to Note

Teradata’s strong momentum in the cloud business is likely to benefit the company’s fourth-quarter result.



Further, growing public cloud annual recurring revenues are expected to have contributed well for the quarter under review.



Additionally, the company’s strong momentum among customers on the back of its analytics platform Vantage on-prem is likely to have been a tailwind in the to-be-reported quarter.



Also, the impact of increasing customer migration to its VantageCloud platform is likely to get reflected in the upcoming result.



Furthermore, the company’s growing momentum across regions like America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan is likely to have been another positive.



However, macroeconomic headwinds and unfavorable foreign exchange rate fluctuations are likely to have hurt Teradata.



Also, coronavirus pandemic-led disruptions are expected to have continued acting as overhangs for the company during the fourth quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for TDC this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter



Teradata has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Airbnb ABNB has an Earnings ESP of +8.10% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Airbnb is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 14. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABNB’s earnings is pegged at 27 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 237.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Endava DAVA has an Earnings ESP of +1.47% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Endava is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 14. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAVA’s earnings is pegged at 68 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 7.94% from the prior-year period’s reported figure.



TripAdvisor TRIP has an Earnings ESP of +112.90% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



TripAdvisor is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 14. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Trip’s earnings is pegged at 5 cents per share. The company reported a loss of a cent per share in the prior-year quarter.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Free Report: Must-See Energy Stocks for 2023

Record profits at oil companies can mean big gains for you. With soaring demand and elevated prices, oil stocks could be top performers by far in 2023. Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 oil stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains. (You’ll never guess Stock #2!)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Teradata Corporation (TDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.