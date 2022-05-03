Teradata (TDC) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Teradata TDC is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 5.

For the first quarter, Teradata expects non-GAAP earnings in the band of 63-67 cents per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at 64 cents per share, indicating a decline of 7.25% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Further, the figure has decreased 1.5% in the past seven days.

The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $487.3 million, implying a fall of 0.75% from the prior-year period’s reported value.

Teradata beat on earnings in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 51.9%.

Factors to Consider

Teradata’s first-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the cloud business. Its growing cloud deals might have remained a tailwind.

TDC is consistently witnessing customer migration to its Vantage platform. This is expected to have constantly driven its public cloud annual recurring revenues.

Continuous addition of customer logos to both cloud and on-premises is anticipated to have supported the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.

Growing momentum in the Europe, the Middle East & Africa regions is likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

In the first quarter, Teradata strengthened its partnership with Telefonica Espana, wherein the latter migrated its on-premises data analytics ecosystem to Teradata’s Vantage on Google Cloud. This is likely to have aided the results for the quarter under review.

Further, growing efforts to strengthen its technologies are anticipated to have remained a positive in the to-be-reported quarter.

Yet, sluggishness in perpetual software license & hardware, and consulting services revenues is expected to have remained a concern in the quarter under discussion.

Additionally, weak momentum in the Americas, the Asia Pacific and Japan regions is likely to get reflected in the quarterly results.

Intensifying competition in the analytic data solutions market is also anticipated to have been a headwind for Teradata.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Teradata this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

TDC has an Earnings ESP of -3.13% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Analog Devices ADI has an Earnings ESP of +2.17% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Analog Devices is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on May 18. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADI’s earnings is pegged at $2.12 per share, suggesting an increase of 37.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

Cisco Systems CSCO has an Earnings ESP of +0.84% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Cisco Systems is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on May 18. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSCO’s earnings is pegged at 86 cents per share, indicating an increase of 3.61% from the prior-year period’s reported figure.

HP HPQ has an Earnings ESP of +0.78% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

HP is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on May 26. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HPQ’s earnings is pegged at $1.06 per share, suggesting an increase of 13.98% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

