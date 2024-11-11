Teradata (TDC) Reliance on International Sales: What Investors Need to Know

Have you evaluated the performance of Teradata's (TDC) international operations during the quarter that concluded in September 2024? Considering the extensive worldwide presence of this data management company, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial resilience and potential for growth.

In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.

International market involvement serves as insurance against economic downturns at home and enables engagement with economies that are growing more quickly. Still, this move toward diversification is not without its challenges, as it involves navigating through the fluctuations of currencies, geopolitical threats, and the distinctive nature of various markets.

While delving into TDC's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $440 million, increasing 0.5% year over year. Now, let's delve into TDC's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

A Dive into TDC's International Revenue Trends

Asia Pacific and Japan accounted for 14.55% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $64 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +6.26%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $60.23 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Asia Pacific and Japan contributed $70 million (16.06%) and $61 million (13.93%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Europe, Middle East and Africa generated $121 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 27.50% of the total. This represented a surprise of +8.37% compared to the $111.66 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Europe, Middle East and Africa accounted for $116 million (26.61%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $113 million (25.80%) to the total revenue.

International Market Revenue Projections

It is projected by analysts on Wall Street that Teradata will post revenues of $418.82 million for the ongoing fiscal quarter, a decline of 8.4% from the year-ago quarter. The expected contributions from Asia Pacific and Japan and Europe, Middle East and Africa to this revenue are 15.1% and 28%, translating into $63.26 million and $117.32 million, respectively.

For the full year, a total revenue of $1.75 billion is expected for the company, reflecting a decline of 4.4% from the year before. The revenues from Asia Pacific and Japan and Europe, Middle East and Africa are expected to make up 14.6% and 26.8% of this total, corresponding to $256.49 million and $469.98 million respectively.

The Bottom Line

The dependency of Teradata on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.

In an environment where global interconnections and geopolitical skirmishes are intensifying, Wall Street analysts keep a keen eye on these trends, particularly for firms with overseas operations, to adjust their earnings predictions. Moreover, a range of other aspects, including how a company fares in its home country, significantly affects these projections.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

Boasting a remarkable track record that's been externally verified, the Zacks Rank, our unique stock rating system, leverages changes in earnings projections to function as a reliable gauge for predicting short-term stock price movements.

Currently, Teradata holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), signifying its potential to outperform the overall market's performance in the forthcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Reviewing Teradata's Recent Stock Price Trends

Over the past month, the stock has seen a decline of 5% in its value, whereas the Zacks S&P 500 composite has posted an increase of 4.4%. The Zacks Computer and Technology sector, Teradata's industry group, has ascended 4.9% over the identical span. In the past three months, there's been an increase of 8.3% in the company's stock price, against a rise of 13.1% in the S&P 500 index. The broader sector has increased by 14% during this interval.

Free Report: 5 Clean Energy Stocks with Massive Upside

Energy is the backbone of our economy. It’s a multi-trillion dollar industry that has created some of the world’s largest and most profitable companies.

Now state-of-the-art technology is paving the way for clean energy sources to overtake “old-fashioned” fossil fuels. Trillions of dollars are already pouring into clean energy initiatives, from solar power to hydrogen fuel cells.

Emerging leaders from this space could be some of the most exciting stocks in your portfolio.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Teradata Corporation (TDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.