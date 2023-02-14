Teradata (TDC) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Fall Y/Y

Teradata TDC reported fourth-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 35 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.9%. However, the bottom line decreased 38.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Revenues of $452 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $422.7 million. The figure decreased 5% year over year on a reported basis, while remaining flat on a constant-currency (cc) basis.



The decline in the top line was attributed to decreasing recurring, perpetual and consulting revenues.



Total annual recurring revenues (ARR) at the fourth quarter-end decreased 1% year over year to $1.48 billion. The figure increased 2% on a cc basis.

Public cloud ARR surged 77% on a reported basis and 81% at cc year over year to $357 million. Growth was driven by solid customer demand for the company’s differentiated platform.

Analog Devices, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Analog Devices, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Analog Devices, Inc. Quote

Top Line in Detail

Recurring revenues (accounting for 79% of revenues) decreased 2% year over year on a reported basis (increased 3% at cc) to $357 million.



Perpetual software license and hardware revenues (4% of revenues) were down 11% year over year (down 4% at cc) to $17 million.



Consulting services’ revenues (17% of revenues) declined 15% from the year-ago level (down 7% at cc) to $78 million.



Revenues from the Americas were flat year over year on a reported basis (increased 1% at cc) at $257 million. Europe, Middle East & Africa revenues fell 5% from the year-ago figure (up 3% at cc) to $128 million. Revenues from the Asia Pacific and Japan were down 18% from the year-ago level (down 6% at cc) to $67 million.

Operating Details

The gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 59.5%, contracting 370 basis points (bps) year over year.



Selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expenses increased 2.9% year over year to $175 million. Research & development (R&D) expenses were $77 million, increasing 4.1% from the year-ago quarter. As a percentage of revenues, SG&A expanded 290 bps year over year to 38.7%, whereas R&D expanded 140 bps to 17%.



The non-GAAP operating margin was 13.7%, contracting 520 bps from the year-ago quarter’s level.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2022, Teradata had cash and cash equivalents of $569 million compared with $506 million as of Sept 30, 2022.



Total debt (including current portion) as of Dec 31, 2022, was $565 million compared with $564 million as of Sept 30, 2022.



In the fourth quarter, Teradata generated $129 million in cash from operating activities compared with the previous quarter’s $34 million.



Further, the company generated a free cash flow of $120 million in the reported quarter.

Guidance

For first-quarter 2023, non-GAAP earnings are expected between 60 cents and 64 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 62 cents per share.



For 2023, non-GAAP earnings are expected between $1.90 and $2.06 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.82 per share.



Public cloud ARR is projected to increase 53-57% on a year-over-year basis.



Total ARR is expected to exhibit growth of 6-8% from that reported in 2022.



Teradata expects recurring revenues to increase 4-7% year over year.



TDC projects total revenues to be up 1-4% from that reported a year ago.



Cash flow from operations is expected to be $345-$385 million, whereas the free cash flow is projected to be $320-$360 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Teradata has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector are Agilent Technologies A, Arista Networks ANET and Garmin GRMN, all carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Agilent has gained 8.4% in the past year. A’s long-term earnings growth rate is projected at 10%.



Arista Networks has gained 6.1% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for ANET is projected at 17.5%.



Garmin has lost 24.6% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for GRMN is projected at 5.6%.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teradata Corporation (TDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.