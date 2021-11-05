Teradata (TDC) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Teradata TDC reported third-quarter 2021 non-GAAP earnings of 43 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 34.4% but was unchanged on a year-over-year basis.



The figure comfortably beat Teradata’s guidance of 30-34 cents per share.



Revenues of $460 million increased 1% year over year. At constant currency (cc), revenues were up 1%.

Total annual recurring revenues (ARR), at the end of the third quarter, increased 7% year over year (up 6% at cc) to $1.437 billion. Public cloud ARR surged 83% on a reported basis and 82% at cc to $148 million. The growth rate was lower than management’s expectation of at least 90% year over year. Management cited that a few large deals slipped in to the fourth quarter, thereby affecting Public cloud ARR growth.



Top-Line Details

Recurring revenues (76.5% of revenues) increased 7% year over year (up 6% at cc) to $352 million.



Perpetual software license and hardware revenues (3.9% of revenues) were down 28% year over year (down 29% at cc) to $18 million.



Consulting services’ revenues (19.6% of revenues) declined 10% from the year-ago quarter’s levels (down 10% at cc) to $90 million.



Revenues in the Americas declined 5% year over year (down 5% at cc) to $249 million. Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA) revenues rose 16% from the year-ago quarter’s figures (up 15% at cc) to $133 million. Revenues from APJ were unchanged from the year-ago quarter’s levels (down 2% at cc) to $78 million.

Operating Details

Gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 61.3%, up from 61% reported in the year-ago quarter. The uptick was primarily driven by a higher mix of recurring revenues.



Americas gross margin came in at 63.1% in the third quarter form 63.2% reported in the year ago quarter. EMEA gross margin surged to 60.9% from 60% reported in the year-ago quarter. APJ gross margin soared to 56.4% from 55.1% reported in the year-ago quarter.



Recurring revenues’ gross margin expanded 220 bps on a year-over-year basis to 73%. The upside benefited from cost improvements in subscription and cloud business.



Perpetual software license and hardware margin contracted 910 bps to 38.9%.



Non-GAAP Consulting services’ gross margin expanded 320 bps year over year to 12.2%.



Selling, general & administrative (SG&A), as a percentage of revenues, expanded 20 bps to year over year to 36.1%.



Research & development (R&D) expenses, as a percentage of revenues, declined 260 bps on a year-over-year basis to 17.2%.



Non-GAAP operating margin was 15.4%, up 60 bps reported in the year-ago quarter mainly due to cost discipline.

Balance Sheet & Other Details

As of Sep 30, 2021, Teradata had cash and cash equivalents of $613 million compared with $683 million as of Jun 30, 2021.



Total debt (including current portion) as of Sep 30, 2021, was $424 million compared with $436 million as of Jun 30, 2021.



In the third quarter, Teradata generated $33 million of cash from operating activities compared with the previous quarter’s $225 million.



The company’s quarterly free cash flow was $23 million compared with $219 million in the previous quarter.



The company repurchased 1.1 million shares worth $58 million in the third quarter.



On Nov 1, 2021, the company announced a new $1-billion share repurchase authorization with the expiry set on Dec 31, 2025. The company had $1.3 billion shares under its existing repurchase authorization.

Guidance

For fourth-quarter 2021, non-GAAP earnings are expected between 25 cents and 29 cents per share.



For 2021, non-GAAP earnings are expected between $2.11 and $2.15 per share (up from the previous guidance of $1.92-$1.96 per share.)



Public cloud ARR is now projected to increase approximately 90%. Earlier, Public cloud ARR is projected to increase by at least 100% year over year. Total ARR is expected to grow at a mid- to high-single-digit percentage year over year.



Teradata expects recurring revenues to grow at a high-single-digit to low-double-digit range year over year.



The company projects total revenues to increase at a low-single-digit to mid-single-digit percentage on a year-over-year basis.



Cash flow from operations are now expected to be at least $440 million, while free cash flow is now projected to be at least $400 million.

