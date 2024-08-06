Teradata (TDC) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Teradata TDC reported second-quarter 2024 non-GAAP earnings of 64 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 33.33%. The bottom line increased 33.3% year over year.



Revenues of $436 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.59%. The figure declined 6% year over year on a reported basis and 3% on a constant-currency (cc) basis.



Total annual recurring revenues (ARR) at the second-quarter end declined 4% year over year to $1.46 billion. The figure fell 3% at cc.



Public cloud ARR rallied 31% on a reported basis and 32% at cc year over year to $542 million. The cloud net expansion rate was 123%.

Teradata Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Teradata Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Teradata Corporation Quote

The Top Line in Detail

Recurring revenues (contributing 84.4% to revenues) dropped 1% year over year on a reported basis (increased 2% at cc) to $368 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.26%.



Perpetual software license and hardware revenues (1.1% of revenues) were down 62% year over year (down 58% at cc) to $5 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 47%.



Consulting services’ revenues (14.4% of revenues) fell 19% year over year (down 15% at cc) to $63 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.06%.



Revenues from the Americas declined 7% year over year on a reported basis (down 4% at cc) to $250 million. EMEA revenues inched down 2% year over year (up 2% at cc) to $116 million.



Revenues from the APJ region were down 8% year over year (down 4% at cc) to $70 million.

Operating Details

The gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 62.2%, expanding 150 basis points (bps) year over year.



Selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expenses declined 21.6% year over year to $131 million. Research & development (R&D) expenses were $68 million, down 5.6% year over year.



As a percentage of revenues, SG&A contracted 610 bps year over year to 30%, whereas R&D was flat year over year to 15.6%.



The non-GAAP operating margin was 22%, up 640 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2024, Teradata had cash and cash equivalents of $301 million compared with $337 million as of Mar 31, 2024.



Long-term debt as of Jun 30, 2024, was $467 million compared with $474 million as of Mar 31, 2024.



In the second quarter, TDC generated $43 million in cash from operating activities compared with the previous quarter’s $27 million.



The company generated a free cash flow of $39 million in the reported quarter.

Guidance

For third-quarter 2024, non-GAAP earnings are expected to be between 54 and 58 cents per share.



For 2024, TDC expects non-GAAP earnings between $2.20 and $2.26 per share.



Public cloud ARR growth is projected between 28% and 32% on a year-over-year basis.



Total ARR is expected to decline 2-4% from 2023 levels.



Teradata expects recurring revenues to remain flat at a loss of 2% year over year.



The company expects total revenues to be down 2-4% from the year-ago reported figure.



Cash flow from operations is expected to be between $290 million and $310 million. Free cash flow is anticipated to be in the $270-$290 million range.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Teradata has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



The company’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Computer & Technology sector year to date. The stock has declined 42.6% compared with the sector’s increase of 44.3%.



Shopify SHOP, Analog Devices ADI and Digital Ocean DOCN are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. DigitalOcean sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, while Analog Devices and Shopify carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shopify’s shares have declined 31.9% year to date. SHOP is set to report its second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 7.



Analog Devices shares have increased 3.6% year to date. ADI is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 21.



DigitalOcean’s shares have moved down 25.7% year to date. DOCN is set to report second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 8.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teradata Corporation (TDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.